Wisconsin falls 4-3 in overtime to Minnesota

MADISON — Wisconsin battled No. 7 Minnesota all the way Friday night before finally succumbing to the Gophers in overtime 4-3 at the Kohl Center.

Minnesota jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to a goal from Leon Bristedt just 4:30 into the game, followed by another goal, this one off the stick of Mike Szmatula at the 11:42 mark.

But the Badgers battled back in the second period, with captain Luke Kunin putting in his 14th goal of the season less than a minute into the action, and Wisconsin tied things up on a Matt Ustaski goal.

The tie didn’t last long, though, as with less than 40 seconds left in the period Tyler Sheehy gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead heading into the final period.

But as they did most of the night, the Badgers had an answer midway through the third period, this time with freshman Trent Frederic finding the back of the net for the sixth time this season.

A late push in the third period almost gave Wisconsin the win, but goalie Eric Schierhorn had one late save to take the game to overtime, and Minnesota’s Justin Kloos knocked in the game-winner just 1:43 into sudden death.

Wisconsin goalie Jack Berry finished with 36 saves on the night.

The loss dropped the Badgers to 10-8-1 on the year and 3-2 in Big Ten play.

The two teams will play again Saturday night with the puck dropping at 5 p.m.

