Packers’ WR Jordy Nelson earns PFWA Comeback Player of the Year honor

A year after missing the entire season due to a torn ACL, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson has been selected as the NFL Comeback Player of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Nelson was injured in the preseason in August of 2015 and didn’t suit up for an actual game until Week 1 of the 2016 season. All he’s done since is lead the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 14 and and finish with 97 catches, the second-most in his career.

A 2008 second-round draft pick, Nelson saved some of his best games for when the Packers needed them the most. In the six-game winning streak to end the season, Nelson had three 100-yard games, including 154 yards against Minnesota in Week 16, and caught five touchdown passes.

Nelson is the second Packers player to win the award, joining wide receiver Robert Brooks, who took home the honor in 1997, a year after tearing his ACL midway through the 1996 season.

Green Bay is getting ready to play in the NFC title game in Atlanta on Sunday. Nelson’s status is up in the air as he battles a pair of broken ribs suffered against the New York Giants in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

