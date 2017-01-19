Giannis scores 32, but Houston takes out Milwaukee 111-92

The Milwaukee Bucks had no answer for James Harden and Eric Gordon on Wednesday night in a 111-92 win for Houston.

Harden and Gordon combined for 63 points, getting a lot that from beyond the arc, where the duo hit 11 of the Rockets 14 3-pointers on the night.

That effort overshadowed another impressive outing for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. He was never better than a stretch in the third quarter where the Bucks trimmed a 13-point deficit to just five. In a string of possessions, Giannis blocked a shot, got a layup, ran the break for another layup and an and-1 and then drilled a 3-pointer to finish off a personal 8-0 run.

But the fourth-year pro could get the Bucks no closer, and he managed just two points and one rebound in the fourth quarter as a barrage of 3-pointers from the Rockets sank Milwaukee, handing them their third-straight loss.

Jabari Parker had 15 points and and seven boards, while former Rockets forward Michael Beasley added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Former Wisconsin star Sam Dekker scored five points and grabbed five boards in 24 minutes for Houston.

The loss dropped Milwaukee to 20-21 on the year. The Bucks will be at Orlando on Friday night.

