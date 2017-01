MADISON | Former Badger men’s basketball players Josh Gasser, Mike Bruesewitz and Charlie Wills give their thoughts on the Badgers wins over Ohio State and Michigan and look ahead to their showdown at Minnesota in this week’s Wisconsin Basketball Roundtable. They also discuss how the Badgers need to improve down the stretch of the regular season to reach their ultimate goals.

