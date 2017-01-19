Brewers sign free agent reliever Neftalί Feliz

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers have signed free agent right-handed reliever Neftali Feliz to a one-year contract.

“We are excited to add a pitcher with Neftalί’s stuff to the back end of our bullpen,” said Brewers General Manager David Stearns. “Neftalί has a long pedigree of getting high leverage outs, and we believe he has the capability to help anchor our young relief corps.”

Advertisement

Feliz, 28, owns a career record of 19-14 with a 3.22 ERA and 99 saves in 308 games (7 starts) during his Major League career with Texas (2009-15), Detroit (2015) and Pittsburgh (2016). He went 4-2 with a 3.52 ERA and 2 saves in 62 relief appearances for the Pirates last season.

The 2010 American League Rookie of the Year produced 40 saves that season, which ranks second all-time among rookies behind only Craig Kimbrel (46 for Atlanta in 2011). He followed that campaign with a 32-save season in 2011. Feliz was the closer for the Rangers during their consecutive American League championship seasons of 2010 and 2011. His 88.9 save percentage during those seasons (72-for-81) ranked sixth in the Major Leagues.

Feliz has held opponents to a .202 batting average during his Major League career with 326 strikeouts in 343.1 innings pitched.

Courtesy: Milwaukee Brewers

Related

Comments

comments