Packers beat writer expects team to release Sam Shields this offseason

GREEN BAY, Wis. — With a history of head injuries and the ability to save money next season, Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky fully expects Green Bay to release cornerback Sam Shields this offseason.

Demovsky (ESPN.com) cites the Packers’ ability to save $9 million towards the salary cap next season as one of the biggest reasons Green Bay will release Shields this offseason. Shields went down in week one against the Jaguars with his fourth documented NFL concussion, although the hit he delivered on the play didn’t appear to be anything too severe.

Shields landed on season-ending injured reserve prior to the team’s week seven game with the Chicago Bears. He hoped to return in time for the team’s final two games of the regular season. His absence has meant a shifting of positions in the secondary for guys like Micah Hyde, who moved from safety to cornerback. Green Bay recently added Bené Benwikere to the practice squad, a former draft pick of the Carolina Panthers. The Packers may further address the position in the draft if Demovsky’s assertion is correct.

