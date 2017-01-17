Packers add a former starting cornerback to their practice squad

The Green Bay Packers have added a former starting cornerback to their practice squad.

The team announced the signing of Bene Benwikere on Tuesday, more than three months after he was released by the Carolina Panthers. Benwikere started 14 of 27 games for the Panthers after being taken in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old also spent time with the Miami Dolphins this season.

Benwikere was cut by the Panthers the week after they gave up more than 300 yards receiving to Atlanta’s Julio Jones, with quite a bit of those yards coming against the San Jose State product.

For his career, Benwikere has 78 tackles, two interceptions and 21 passes defended.

Cornerback Keith Baxter was released from the Packers practice squad to make room for Benwikere.

