Effort missing in 113-104 loss to 76ers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks dropped their third contest in a row after the Philadelphia 76ers surprised with a 113-104 Monday afternoon win at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The Bucks may have come in as favorites, but the surging 76ers have now won six of their last eight, while the Bucks drop their third in a row to fall even at 20-20 on the season. Joel Embiid came up big for Philly, pouring in 22 points along with 12 rebounds and five blocks.

Coming out of halftime, Milwaukee held a 54-46 lead only to get outscored in the second half 67-50. Philadelphia also out-hustled Milwaukee on the boards, holding a 51-38 advantage in rebounds.

As has been the case for the Bucks at times, their inability to defend the perimeter came back to haunt them. They’ve now given up 10 three-pointers in each of the last seven games.

”At some point, we have to understand what the three means to us as a team if we want to win,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. ”We can talk about it, but if there’s no effort in guarding it and understanding, again, it starts with effort. If we don’t give it, we’re going to give up a lot of threes.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker gave Milwaukee 23 points apiece, followed by 14 bench points from Greg Monroe.

