Bronson Koenig catches fire late, helps No. 17 Wisconsin past Michigan 68-64

MADISON — Senior Bronson Koenig scored 16 points, including 13 in the second half, as No. 17 Wisconsin took care of Michigan 68-64 Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.

A Zak Irvin jumper with 12:11 left in the game gave the Wolverines an 8-point lead, their biggest of the night. At that point, Wisconsin was 1 of 8 from the field in the second half, and the offense was stagnant. But a free throw from freshman D’Mitrik Trice, followed by a 3-pointer off his second missed free throw, jump-started the Badgers to score 38 points over the rest of the game on the way to their 17th straight win at home.

After back-to-back 3-pointers by Michigan gave them a 49-43 lead, Wisconsin grabbed the momentum right back. Senior Zak Showalter had a putback lay-up and then blocked Irvin’s shot on the other end. Koenig then found his legs for two blow-by lay-ups followed by back-to-back 3-pointers, giving him a personal 10-0 run to help Wisconsin to a 55-49 lead. Senior Nigel Hayes would knock down his own 3-pointer on the next possession to give the Badgers their biggest lead of the game.

Michigan didn’t go away, though, and got within two points in the final seconds before a pair of Koenig free throws sealed the deal.

Wisconsin shot 37.9 percent in the first half, but were much better in the second, hitting 54.2 percent of their shots, including 12 of their final 16 attempts.

Hayes and senior Vitto Brown each had 13 points, while sophomore Ethan Happ added 11.

Irvin led the way for Michigan with 20 points.

Among the bigger stories of the game were the fouls. Three Michigan players ended up fouling out, and Wisconsin spent the final 14:26 of the game in the bonus. The Badgers didn’t exactly take advantage, going just 14 of 24 from the line, including 4 of 10 for Hayes.

The win moved the Badgers (15-3, 4-1) into a tie for first place in the Big Ten with Maryland. Wisconsin will travel to Minnesota on Saturday.

