Hot shooting lifts Hawks over Bucks

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks topped the Milwaukee Bucks 111-98 on Sunday, shooting 50 percent from three-point range compared to their opponents’ 31.6 percent.

The Bucks’ leading scorer was Giannis Antetokounmpo with 33 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. The next closest was Greg Monroe, who provided 13 off the bench. But it was the concerns from beyond the arc that cost Milwaukee the game. Rookie Malcolm Brogdon was their top shooter, converting on 2-of-3 (66.7 percent) of his attempts.

Advertisement

Kent Bazemore and Mike Dunleavy paced Atlanta with 24 and 20 points, respectively. Dunleavy was dealt to the Hawks from the Cavaliers last week; a decision he wasn’t happy with at the time.

”At this point in my career, the biggest thing is to win, and that hasn’t changed from the last team I was on to this team,” Dunleavy said. ”I’m just glad we’re in a good spot, No. 4 in the East with a chance to get home court in the playoffs.”

The Bucks have lost three of their last five games but return home Monday afternoon to host the Philadelphia 76ers at 2:30 p.m.

Related

Comments

comments