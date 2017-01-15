Packers extend lead with Ty Montgomery TD run

ARLINGTON, Tex. —The Green Bay Packers extended their lead to 14-3 after Ty Montgomery ran the ball in from the seven yard-line in the second quarter of Sunday’s NFC divisional round playoff game.

The Cowboys struck first in the pivotal matchup, but Aaron Rodgers answered, leading the Packers down the field for a 34-yard touchdown to Richard Rodgers.

Advertisement

The Rodgers-to-Rodgers connection was set up by a drive that saw No. 12 take advantage of Dallas’ defensive substitutions, catching them with an extra player on the field, resulting in a first down. After hitting big plays from Ty Montgomery and Randall Cobb, Rodgers again took advantage of a defensive miscue, launching the ball to his tight end in the end zone after seeing Dallas jump offside.

Related

Comments

comments