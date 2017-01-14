Damarious Randall added to Packers injury report

ARLINGTON, Tex. — Green Bay Packers cornerback Damarious Randall was added to the injury report Saturday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s NFC divisional game with the Dallas Cowboys with a foot injury.

Randall was listed as questionable, but because he hadn’t appeared on the injury report all week, it’s presumed he did something in Saturday’s practice to either injure or re-aggravate the foot. Randall has struggled with nagging injuries all season and was dealing with a knee injury last week heading into the wild card game against the New York Giants.

The news could put further stress on a banged up Packers secondary against one of the most potent offenses in the NFL. Dallas was ranked fifth in the league this season in total offensive yardage, but most of that was due to the ground game. Dallas’ passing offense ranks 23rd at 226.9 yards per game. The Packers passing defense, however, ranked 31 out of 32 teams, allowing an average of 269.2 yards per game.

