Brewers, Chase Anderson could be heading to arbitration

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers haven’t taken a player to arbitration since 2012, but could be heading there with pitcher Chase Anderson if the two sides can’t make up the $400,000 difference in contract negotiations.

The club came to agreements with Wily Peralta ($4.275 million) and Carlos Torres ($2.175 million) prior to Friday’s noon deadline, but didn’t match Anderson’s requested salary of $2.85 million. Milwaukee reportedly came in at $2.45 million. Milwaukee can still avoid an arbitration hearing on Anderson’s 2017 contract if it wishes to continue negotiations, but both figures came in well below Anderson’s projected arbitration salary of $3.1 million. He earned the league minimum in 2016.

Advertisement

General manager David Stearns noted that no multi-year contract was discussed with any of the arbitration-eligible players, but declined to say if they’ll continue negotiations with Anderson.

Anderson had a rough start to his 2016 campaign, but had a stellar second half, ending with a 3.02 ERA and career-bests in strikeout percentage (17.6 percent) and strikeouts per nine innings (7.12).

Related

Comments

comments