Report: Wisconsin DC Justin Wilcox in contract negotiations to become California’s next head coach

MADISON | Wisconsin is about to be in the market for a new defensive coordinator.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Justin Wilcox is on the verge of being named the head coach at California, replacing the fired Sonny Dykes. The 40-year-old interviewed for the position on Tuesday, and according to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman, Wilcox and Cal were in contract negotiations Thursday afternoon.

Wilcox coached the linebackers in Berkley from 2003 to 2005 before becoming a successful defensive coordinator at several different schools, including Boise State and Washington. An Oregon native, Wilcox just finished his first year at Wisconsin, overseeing a unit that finished fourth in the country in points allowed per game.

The impending departure means coach Paul Chryst will be looking for a new defensive coordinator for a second straight year after losing Dave Aranda to LSU last January. It’s unclear if he’ll go outside of the program again like he did with Wilcox, or promote from within, with the likes of secondary coach Jim Leonhard and outside linebackers coach Tim Tibesar the most likely candidates.

Wilcox was due to make $950,000 in 2017, with a $100,000 bonus if he was still on the staff at the start of 2018. His buyout to leave early will cost him — or more likely California — $25,000.

