Packers rule WR Jordy Nelson OUT for Sunday’s playoff game at Dallas

The Green Bay Packers will not have their leading receiver for their NFC Divisional Round matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Coach Mike McCarthy ruled wide receiver Jordy Nelson out for the game when he met with the media Friday morning. Nelson suffered several broken ribs in the Packers’ win over the New York Giants last Sunday. McCarthy said if the Packers advance to the NFC Championship game, Nelson will be reevaluated.

“He’ll continue to progress,” McCarthy said of Nelson. “He said he feels better every day.”

Nelson leads the Packers with 97 catches for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“It gives us one less receiver but obviously an extremely productive player,” McCarthy said of what the team will be missing. “You just go by the way the game plan was set, the importance and really the emphasis on Jordy Nelson. That’s gone. You just tilt opportunities the other way. That’s the way you always have to approach these types of situations anytime you have a player of his magnitude that’s not available.

“We anticipated potentially not having him this week, so we’ll be prepared for it.”

Nelson’s absence will mean more time for rookie Geronimo Allison and third-year pro Jeff Janis.

