Packers CB Sam Shields facing two misdemeanor drug charges

Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields is facing a pair of misdemeanor drug possession charges.

In a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Brown County, Shields was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to WBAY in Green Bay, police went to Shield’s home in October to investigate alleged drug-related activity at the residence based on suspicious package being delivered there from Colorado, where marijuana is legal for recreational use.

Shields answered the door holding a cell phone and a “blunt.” Police then searched the home and allegedly found more drug related items.

Shields, who hasn’t played since the first week of the season due to a concussion, had his initial appearance Friday morning, and his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. He’s due back in court on April 24 for a plea/sentencing hearing.

