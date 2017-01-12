Wisconsin hot in 89-66 win over Ohio State

MADISON, Wis. — Bronson Koenig scored 21 points and was 5-of-7 from three-point range in Wisconsin’s 89-66 win over Ohio State at the Kohl Center Thursday night.

The Badgers overcame a 2-for-14 performance from deep against the Boilermakers, seemingly unable to miss from distance, converting on 12-of-22 attempts (54.5 percent).

“After a shooting performance like [the one against Purdue], it’s always nice to come home,” Koenig said of the team’s bounce back performance. “I feel like we always shoot really well [at the Kohl Center]…It was good to finally see the ball going in for everybody.”

Free throws were an area the Badgers struggled, converting on just 33.3 percent (5-of-15) attempts on the night. That included an 0-for-4 performance from Ethan Happ and 1-for-5 for Nigel Hayes. But Wisconsin made up for that in other areas, namely second-chance points, where the Badgers held the advantage over the Buckeyes 28-9.

“Those second chances really just demoralized the other team, especially when we were getting to the free throw line,” Vitto Brown said. “I think that was probably the most important thing in terms of getting the momentum swinging in our direction.”

Brown finished with 12 points of 5-of-9 shooting, grabbing five rebounds and adding two assists.

Also worth noting:

Wisconsin held a special halftime ceremony to honor longtime friend of the program, Albert “Ab” Nicholas, who passed away this summer. He and his wife have been some of the biggest donors of the University and helped establish scholarships for students. Beginning next season, the Kohl Center floor will be known as “Ab Nicholas Court.”

