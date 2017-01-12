Report: Wisconsin DC Justin Wilcox the leading candidate for the California head-coaching job

MADISON — Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox is the leading candidate to replace the fired Sonny Dykes at California.

That’s according to Scout.com’s Ryan Gorcey, who covers the Bears.

The 40-year-old Wilcox reportedly interviewed for the job on Wednesday in Berkley, according to Fox Sport’s Bruce Feldman.

Wilcox has ties to the area, having coached the Bears linebackers under former coach Jeff Tedford from 2003 to 2005. Before coming to Wisconsin last January, a majority of Wilcox’s experience came while coaching on the West Coast, and he played his college football at Oregon.

The opportunity for Wilcox comes after just one year in Madison, where he helped put together one of the top defenses in the country, finishing fourth in the nation in scoring defense (15.6 points per game).

If Wilcox ends up getting the Cal job, it’ll force coach Paul Chryst to once again go searching for a defensive coordinator just one year after losing Dave Aranda to LSU. Though it’s possible he would go outside of the program to find his guy, outside linebackers coach Tim Tibesar and secondary coach Jim Leonhard would also be potential candidates.

