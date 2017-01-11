Hayes sees Duke, not Ohio State, as personal rival

MADISON, Wis. — A 68-63 National Championship loss to Duke in 2015 sticks in the memory of Wisconsin’s Nigel Hayes, forcing him to release the grip of a rivalry with his hometown team, Ohio State.

Originally a four-star recruit out of Toledo and the fifth-best player in the state of Ohio for the 2013 recruiting class, Hayes chose to come to Wisconsin, which created mixed feelings for the Buckeye faithful. But ever since losing to Ohio State as a Wisconsin freshman, Hayes is 2-0 against the Buckeyes, punctuated by his post-game “mic drop” after scoring 21 points in last year’s win.

Facing Ohio State Thursday night for the fourth time in a Wisconsin uniform, Hayes was asked about his thoughts on the Buckeyes rivalry.

“That was a freshman year thing,” Hayes told reporters Tuesday night. “…I really don’t care about that too much. [Ohio State] got their guys, I’m over here. Everything is hunky dory. There’s only one team I have a chip on my shoulder and hate — and that’s Duke — because they took a national championship from me.”

Hayes was referring to the 2015 NCAA National Championship game in which the Blue Devils erased a nine-point deficit early in the second half, beating the Badgers 68-83. Hayes finished third on the team in scoring with 13 on 5-of-10 shooting, but not completing the ultimate goal in the final full season of then-head-coach Bo Ryan has left Hayes with a sore spot when it comes to Duke.

Hayes won’t get a chance to exact revenge on the Blue Devils unless they meet up in the NCAA Tournament. Hayes is 0-2 in games against Duke, both of which came in the 2014-15 season.

