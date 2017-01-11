Beasley leads Bucks past Spurs 109-107

SAN ANTONIO — The Milwaukee Bucks accomplished something they hadn’t done since 2008 — beat the San Antonio Spurs at the AT& & Center.

Led by Michael Beasley’s 28 points, the Bucks overcame a six-point deficit in the game’s final five minutes to get a 109-107 victory. He was filling in for Giannis Antetokounmpo who was limited to nine minutes of action due to an illness that kept him out of Sunday’s game against the Wizards.

Advertisement

”I think this game showed a lot of character and resilience,” Beasley said. ”It showed that we are working. We are trying to get better at late-game situations.”

Jabari Parker added 22 points and seven rebounds while Malcolm Brogdon and Greg Monroe combined for 31. That made up for the 30 points scored by San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard, who shot 62.5 percent from the field.

It really wasn’t until late in the fourth quarter that Milwaukee held a consistent lead, erasing a 13-point deficit from the first half.

Related

Comments

comments