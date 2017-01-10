Wisconsin falls to No. 9 in final AP poll

MADISON, Wis. — After a 24-16 win over Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl, Wisconsin fell one spot to No. 9 in the season’s final Associated Press poll released Tuesday.
The other Big Ten teams ahead of the Badgers on the list (Ohio State, Penn State) remained ahead of Wisconsin in the final poll, despite getting blown out in their respective bowl games.
Final AP Top 25
1. Clemson
2, Alabama
3. USC
4. Washington
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. Florida State
9. Wisconsin
10, Michigan
11. Oklahoma State
12. Stanford
13. LSU
14. Florida
15. Western Michigan
16. Virginia Tech
17. Colorado
18. West Virginia
19. USF
20. Miami (Fla.)
21. Louisville
22. Tennessee
23. Utah
24. Auburn
25. San Diego State