Wisconsin falls to No. 9 in final AP poll

MADISON, Wis. — After a 24-16 win over Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl, Wisconsin fell one spot to No. 9 in the season’s final Associated Press poll released Tuesday.

The other Big Ten teams ahead of the Badgers on the list (Ohio State, Penn State) remained ahead of Wisconsin in the final poll, despite getting blown out in their respective bowl games.

Advertisement

Final AP Top 25

1. Clemson

2, Alabama

3. USC

4. Washington

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Florida State

9. Wisconsin

10, Michigan

11. Oklahoma State

12. Stanford

13. LSU

14. Florida

15. Western Michigan

16. Virginia Tech

17. Colorado

18. West Virginia

19. USF

20. Miami (Fla.)

21. Louisville

22. Tennessee

23. Utah

24. Auburn

25. San Diego State



Related

Comments

comments