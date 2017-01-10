Ryan Ramczyk to enter 2017 NFL Draft

MADISON, Wis. — Six days after Wisconsin teammate T.J. Watt announced his decision to enter the 2017 NFL Draft, left tackle Ryan Ramczyk will follow suit.

Monday night, Ramczyk told Scott Williams of the Stevens Point Journal that he plans on forfeiting his final year of eligibility as a Badger to enter the NFL where many analysts have him as a projected first round pick. Ramczyk told reporters in Madison prior to the Cotton Bowl that a lot of his decision depended on the result of hip surgery which was scheduled last week.

“This definitely was a huge decision in my life,” said Ramczyk told Williams in a phone interview. “I feel really confident about the decision. It’s something my parents and I have talked about for countless hours. We weighed the pros and cons and the opportunity was too hard to turn down.

Ramczyk sat out the 2015 season after transferring to Wisconsin from division III Wisconsin | Stevens Point.

“Taking that year off [after transferring] helped me adjust to the speed of the game at this level. I knew I had the potential to be a really good player. I took it week by week and focused on being the best I could be.”

