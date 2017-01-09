Wisconsin falls five spots in the latest AP Top 25

MADISON — A split of two road games against ranked opponents led to the Wisconsin basketball team sliding five spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25.

The Badgers, who beat No. 25 Indiana on Tuesday and lost to No. 20 Purdue on Sunday, fell to No. 18 in the poll released Monday. It’s their lowest ranking of the season.

Wisconsin is one of three Big Ten teams in the poll, with the Boilermakers jumping three spots to No. 17 and Minnesota entering the rankings for the first time this season at No. 24.

Coach Greg Gard and the Badgers (13-3, 2-1 Big Ten) will host Ohio State (10-6, 0-3) on Thursday at the Kohl Center.

You can find the full rankings here.

