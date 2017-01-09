Wisconsin adds a safety in the class of 2017

MADISON | Wisconsin has picked up its 16th commitment in the class of 2017.

Safety Scott Nelson from University of Detroit Jesuit (Detroit, MI) High School gave his verbal commitment to the Badgers on Monday, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

A 3-star recruit, Nelson is ranked as the 59th best safety in the country and the No. 15 player in the state of Michigan. He chose the Badgers over offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State and Northwestern among others.

Wisconsin’s class is ranked ninth in the Big Ten and No. 44 in the nation.

