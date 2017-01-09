Spelling errors won’t cost Antetokounmpo potential All-Star bid

MILWAUKEE — People across the NBA are beginning to pronounce (and spell) Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Milwaukee Bucks forward jokingly expressed concern over lost All-Star votes due to misspellings.

“Imagine how many votes didn’t count,” Antetokounmpo said Friday of the All-Star selection process. “I’d have a million votes if everybody could spell my name right.”

Advertisement

The NBA has come out to say there’s a system in place to account for fan votes that are misspellings of players’ names. For example, the league will count votes for Dwyane Wade regardless of the spelling of his first name. Fans can vote for a player on Twitter by writing out the player’s name along with the hashtag “#NBAVote.”

Players will be selected based on a formula where fan votes account for 50 percent of the selection process, current players votes at 25 percent, and media members’ votes will count toward 25 percent of the decision. NBA officials released this formula for how players at each position are selected:

Antetokounmpo’s recognition has exploded since the 2015-16 season, seeing his votes increase more than 19-fold.

Related

Comments

comments