Packers release DT Mike Pennel

The Green Bay Packers have released defensive tackle Mike Pennel.

Pennel, who was suspended twice this year for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, played in 37 games over the past three seasons with five starts. The 25-year-old had 29 tackles and one sack during his time with Green Bay.

At one point thought to be a starter in the team’s 3-4 base defense, Pennel was suspended for the first four games of this season. He played in eight games, registering five tackles and one pass break-up, before once again being suspended for a second violation and missing the final four games of the regular season. Green Bay had a roster exemption for Pennel that expired on Monday.

In addition to his off the field concerns, Pennel became expendable, in part, due to the play of rookie Dean Lowry over the last half of the season.

Green Bay will travel to Dallas this Sunday to take on the Cowboys in an NFC Divisional Round playoff game with the winner advancing to the conference title game.

