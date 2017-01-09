Nelson’s status could be biggest factor in Packers divisional round vs Cowboys

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Perhaps somewhat lost in the celebration of a 38-13 wild card win over the New York Giants, the Green Bay Packers may have to prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys next week without top receiver Jordy Nelson.

Playing without Nelson is nothing new to the Packers, having played all of the 2015 season without him (torn ACL). But after suffering a rib injury, coach Mike McCarthy is “concerned” about Nelson’s health now facing the Cowboys in Dallas Sunday afternoon. He had no update on Neson’s status after Sunday’s win, but presumably will give an update later this week. The Kansas State product has put up monster numbers this year in a return from the ACL injury: 97 receptions, 1,257 yards, 14 touchdowns (NFL best).

As Nelson, 31, continues to age, the Packers had been using him in the slot more often. Randall Cobb helped make up for Nelson’s absence, playing through an ankle injury to put up the NFL’s first 100-yard, three touchdown performance in the postseason since Rob Gronkowski in 2011.

“I think everybody just kind of stuck to our job, tried to put ourselves in position to make the plays when they were there, when we had those opportunities,” Cobb said. “We hate seeing one of our guys go down but we’ve got to continue to play.”

