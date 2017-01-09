Despite spending a night in the hospital, Packers’ WR Jordy Nelson could be available this Sunday

Jordy Nelson spent Sunday night in the hospital but hasn’t been ruled out for the Green Bay Packers NFC Divisional Round matchup with the Dallas Cowboys this week.

That was the word from coach Mike McCarthy when he met with the media on Monday, after a day after his team beat the New York Giants 38-13 in the NFC Wild Card game.

Nelson was injured in the second quarter when he took a shot to the ribs from safety Leon Hall while trying to hold onto a pass. The wide receiver eventually left the stadium on a cart and spent the night in a local hospital, before being released earlier on Monday.

McCarthy told reporters that Nelson will be with the rehab group through Friday, but if he can practice on Saturday, he has a chance to play on Sunday.

Meanwhile, linebacker Blake Martinez and running back Ty Montgomery were each diagnosed with knee injuries, but McCarthy believes they both have an opportunity to play against the Cowboys.

