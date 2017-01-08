UW’s nine-game win streak snapped, Badgers lose 66-55 at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE | In their first and only meeting of the regular season, the Purdue Boilermakers shot the ball well. Wisconsin didn’t and the Badger men’s basketball team saw it’s nine-game winning streak snapped 66-55 at Purdue on Sunday afternoon.

#13 Wisconsin (13-2, 2-1 Big Ten) shot just 39% from the field for the game and only 14.3% from beyond the three point line. #20 Purdue (14-3, 3-1) shot 52% and 46% from beyond the arc.

Wisconsin was led in scoring by Ethan Happ who scored 17 points on 7 of 16 shooting. Purdue was led by Caleb Swanigan who scored 18 points on 7-10 shooting.

The Badgers missed a high number of shots at the rim in the first half (9 of 19 from 2 feet and in) while never finding range from three point range (just 2 of 14).

Wisconsin will try to bounce back against Ohio State on Thursday night at 6 at the Kohl Center.

