Second half woes plague Bucks in loss to Wizards

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo was out of the lineup for the Milwaukee Bucks due to illness, and the Washington Wizards took advantage of his absence, coming back from a 12-point deficit to get a 107-101 win Sunday afternoon.

As has often been the case this year, Milwaukee started hot, holding a 31-24 lead after the first quarter. They built that up to a 12-point lead early in the second, leading 57-49 at halftime. But the final two quarters saw Milwaukee’s offense sputter, putting up 21 and 23 points, respectively.

Mirza Teletovic took Antetokounmpo’s place in the lineup, providing just five points of offense on 2-of-8 shooting. Jabari Parker and Malcolm Brogdon tried to pick up the slack, adding a combined 50 points on 18-of-36 shooting (50 percent).

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 26 points on 52.6 percent shooting. As a team, Washington struggled from the three-point line, converting on just 31.2 percent of their attempts (10-of-32).

