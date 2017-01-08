Report: Chiefs GM John Dorsey a Packers GM candidate

KANSAS CITY — With his contract about to expire, current Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey is reportedly a possible successor to Green Bay Packers GM Ted Thompson.

Eliot Wolf was widely considered the best (perhaps only) candidate to eventually replace Thompson, 63, who has been very quiet about his future plans with the organization. He recently expressed displeasure with the Packers for denying him an interview with the Lions last season. This past Thursday he interviewed with the 49ers for their vacant GM position.

Dorsey has a long history with Green Bay, playing as a linebacker and special teams member from 1984-1989. His 35 special teams tackles in 1984 remains a team record. Upon leaving the field as a player, Dorsey took over as a college scout in 1991. He was promoted to Director of College Scouting in 1997. Dorsey then followed former head coach Mike Holmgren to the Seahawks from 1999-2000.

After returning to the Packers in 2000, Dorsey stayed with the team until they won a Super Bowl in 2011. He’s credited with some of the scouting efforts that brought in players like Aaron Rodgers, Clay Matthews, and Greg Jennings.

