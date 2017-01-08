Packers pound Giants 38-13 to advance to Dallas

GREEN BAY | The Green Bay Packers offense was terrible. Brutal. Aaron Rodgers and company advanced the ball just 7 yards in the entire first quarter. Then the offense woke up in a big way. Rodgers threw four touchdowns, three of them to receiver Randall Cobb who tied Sterling Sharpe for the most by a Packers receiver in a postseason game. Green Bay beat the New York Giants 38-13. The Packers will play the NFC’s top-seeded Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday January 15th at 3:25 p.m.

Giants kicker Robbie Gould gave the Giants a 6-0 lead early in the 2nd quarter when the Giants appeared to have all the momentum. That’s when Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense came to life. Rodgers connected with Davante Adams for a 31-yard pass in the 2nd quarter. Two plays later it was Rodgers to Adams again for a five yard touchdown to put the Packers up 7-6. Green Bay would never look back.

Looking to go up one more score before the half, Rodgers let the ball fly from midfield on the final play of the 2nd quarter. Randall Cobb came down with the hail mary for a 42 yard score putting the Packers up 14-6 at the break.

The Packers kept it going in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers again connected with Randall Cobb for a 30 yard score to make it 21-13 Packers.

After a Mason Crosby field goal, Rodgers again found Cobb in the end zone. A 16-yard strike to make it 31-13. Aaron Ripkowski would add a one yard score to put a bow on a dominating 38-13 NFC Wild Card victory over the Giants.

Aaron Rodgers finished 25-40 for 362 yards, 4 touchdowns and no interceptions. Randall Cobb finished 5 catches for 116 yards and three touchdowns. Davante Adams added 8 catches for 125 yards and one score.

Cobb’s impressive performance comes after missing two games due to injury.

The only bad news for the Packers? A rib injury that knocked number one receiver Jordy Nelson out of the game in the 2nd quarter. No word on Nelson’s status heading into the Divisional round game at Dallas.

