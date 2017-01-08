New York takes an early 3-0 lead in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — Eli Manning and the New York Giants offense got off to a good start Sunday, taking an early 3-0 lead off a 26-yard Robb Gould field goal.

The Giants opened the game driving 37 yards in seven plays before a drop on third-down by Odell Beckham Jr. forced a punt. After a three-and-out by Green Bay, the Giant went back to work, going 54 yards in nine plays before the drive stalled.

The story, so far, is the drops by the New York receivers. Beckham dropped a would-be touchdown on the second possession, while Sterling Sheppard had a drop two plays later in the end zone.

Manning started 7 of 11 for 85 yards.

Sunday’s Wild Card matchup is the third time the teams have played each other in the playoffs since 2007, with the Giants pulling the upset the previous two games.

