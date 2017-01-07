Wisconsin’s finale with Lindenwood cancelled due to facility issues

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Due to facility issues at the Lindenwood Ice Arena, the Wisconsin women’s hockey team’s contest on Saturday at Lindenwood has been cancelled.

The game, which was originally scheduled for a 3 p.m. puck drop, may or may not be rescheduled.

No. 1 Wisconsin returns home for a six-game homestand that begins with a series against St. Cloud State next weekend. Faceoff on Friday, Jan. 13 is set for 7 p.m. at LaBahn Arena. On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Badgers will host “Fill the Bowl” against the Huskies in the Kohl Center at 4 p.m.

(uwbadgers.com)

