Knicks overcome 18-point deficit to beat Bucks 116-111

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks looked like they had the game in control until blowing a 13-point lead entering the fourth quarter, falling to the New York Knicks 116-111 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center Friday night.

The Knicks battled back from an 18-point hole to end a six-game losing streak. A big part of that was Carmelo Anthony’s 26 points and 10 rebounds, including the clutch three-pointer late in the fourth quarter that secured the win.

”It felt good. I’m glad it went in,” Anthony said. ”You don’t make it if you don’t take it.”

Anthony was supported by the return of Kristaps Porzingis, who came back from an Achilles injury that held him out the previous three games. Porzingis not only provided a big body in the paint on defense, but his 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting helped overcome the 100-plus points New York has allowed in its last seven games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker gave the Bucks 25 points apiece, but lock-down defense by the Knicks only allowed Milwaukee to score 15 points in the final quarter.

”After halftime, we relaxed and didn’t move the ball real well,” Antetokounmpo said. ”We were taking tough shots and we weren’t playing our game. We had a chance to put them away, but we didn’t.”

