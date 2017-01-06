Report: P.J. Fleck expected to be named Minnesota’s head coach Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — Despite an appearance by former LSU head coach Les Miles on Thursday, KSTP-TV’s Joe Schmit reports that Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck will instead be named the Gophers’ new head coach.

Fleck reportedly met with Minnesota’s Athletic Director Mark Coyle and school president Eric Kaler on Wednesday afternoon in Chicago.

Advertisement

The hiring process comes just days after Minnesota football coach Tracy Claeys was fired, despite posting a 13-7 record in his year-plus leading the program. He finished the 2016 campaign with a 9-4 record and a Holiday Bowl win over Washington State.

Because of contract details, Minnesota would have to pay Fleck somewhere in the range of $21 million over six years for an average salary of $3.5 million. Claeys was making $1.5 million annually.

Fleck led the Broncos to a 13-1 record and a Cotton Bowl appearance where they fell to Wisconsin 24-16.

Related

Comments

comments