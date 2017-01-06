Report: Khris Middleton could return from injury ahead of schedule

MILWAUKEE — While Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton recovers from a torn hamstring suffered in the preseason, Steve Aschburner of NBA.com reports he could return after the All-Star break in mid-February.

Middleton underwent surgery in September and was initially ruled out for the remainder of the 2016-17 season, but Middleton told Aschburner that there’s a possibility he returns as long as he doesn’t suffer any setbacks in his recovery.

Advertisement

“It’s possible. That’s if everything goes right, with no setbacks and a good, long stretch of practices,” Middleton said. “Still a long way to go but I’m working towards it.”

Middleton signed a five-year, $70 million contract last season where he averaged 18.2 points per game and 39.6 percent shooting from three-point range.

Related

Comments

comments