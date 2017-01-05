Former Badgers Gasser, Bruesewitz and Wills discuss Wisconsin’s great start

MADISON | In the first Wisconsin Basketball Roundtable of the season, former Badgers Josh Gasser, Mike Bruesewitz and Charlie Wills talk about the great 13-2 start for the current Badger men’s basketball team. Sports director Jake Zimmermann, Zach Heilprin and Joe Miller host as the former Badgers look back at Wisconsin’s win at Indiana and look ahead to their game at Purdue.

You can hear the Wisconsin Basketball Roundtable each week throughout the Badger men’s basketball season on The Zone 106.7 FM, 1670 AM in Madison and on WHOH 96.5 FM in Rhinelander. Click on the audio clips to hear this week’s show as well.

