Report: Jared Cook expected to re-sign with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — After reaching the playoffs for the first time in his NFL career, tight end Jared Cook is expected to re-sign with the Packers, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press Gazette.

Cook has said in recent days that he “without a doubt” wants to return to Green Bay after signing a one-year, $2.75 million contract. Wood’s report cites unnamed league sources that expect Cook to remain a Packer in 2017. If Green Bay doesn’t offer Cook a new contract, he’ll become a free agent for the third time in his NFL career.

“I love it here,” Cook said. “I haven’t had fun playing football in a long time, and being here, being around these guys and this locker room and part of this organization, has allowed me to enjoy and see and do things that I’ve never been able to do in my career thus far.”

Cook says he hasn’t spoken yet with general manager Ted Thompson about the possibility of a return, but Cook has provided the downfield threat he was expected to provide when brought in to Green Bay this offseason. Cook has played 10 games so far, catching 30 passes for 377 yards and a touchdown. His 12.6 yards per reception rate is the third-best of his career (13.2 in 2013, 15.5 in 2011).

