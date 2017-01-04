Packers promote CB Herb Waters from practice squad before NFC Wild Card game

GREEN BAY, WI | The Green Bay Packers need some help in the secondary and they’re hoping Wednesday’s roster move helps. According to head coach Mike McCarthy, the team has promoted receiver turned cornerback Herb Waters from the practice squad and placed Makinton Dorleant on injured reserve. Cornerback Quinten Rollins remains in concussion protocol while Damarious Randall, who was also injured in the Lions game last Sunday, returned to practice Wednesday.

Waters was an undrafted wide receiver out of Miami (Fla.) who was moved to cornerback after being signed to Green Bay’s practice squad before the season. He started out Packers training camp as a receiver.

“It’s a great credit to Herb and a credit to (cornerbacks coach) Joe Whitt,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “He’s a young man with a lot in front of him. I’m excited for him personally. I know what he’s put into it. He’s worked his tail off. You talk about practice squad players and what they have to do in practice. It’s about opportunities and Herb has done a great job of making the switch and doing the extra stuff.”

The Packers host the New York Giants in a first-round playoff game Sunday at 3:40 p.m.

