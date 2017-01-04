Bucks win at buzzer over Knicks on Antetokounmpo’s jumper

NEW YORK | Giannis Antetokounmpo’s legacy continues to grow. The Milwaukee point guard/forward backed down Lance Thomas and hit a dramatic 18-foot shot that left the Madison Square Garden crowd gasping and the Bucks victorious, 105-104, on Wednesday night.

The Bucks set up the game winning shot after winning a video review with 8.6 seconds left. Antetokounmpo knocked the ball off Derrick Rose’s thigh and out of bounds. Milwaukee went directly to Antetokounmpo on the inbounds pass, he dribbled five times, then stepped back for the game-winner at the buzzer.

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and four assists as the Bucks (18-16) won their third straight and extended the Knicks’ losing streak to six games. Malcolm Brogdon added 12 points and eight assists. Greg Monroe had 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Bucks trailed, 87-73, entering the fourth quarter but quickly got back in the game with a 14-2 run to start the period. Jason Terry hit a pair of three-pointers and Monroe had six points in the run.

Carmelo Anthony led the Knicks (16-19) with 30 points.

The Bucks and Knicks will play each other again Friday at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Related

Comments

comments