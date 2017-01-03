Wisconsin gets big win at Indiana 75-68

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA | Ethan Happ scored 19 points. Bronson Koenig added 17 and number 13 Wisconsin beat number 25 Indiana at Assembly Hall Tuesday night 75-68.

The Badgers (13-2, 2-0 Big Ten) have won nine straight games. Indiana has lost three in a row overall, consecutive games on their home court and 16 of the last 18 in this series.

The Badgers jumped out to a 16-2 lead. The Hoosiers came back to make it a one point lead at the half. It was neck and neck down the stretch until Wisconsin pulled ahead for good in the closing minutes. Vitto Brown’s three-pointer with 43 seconds left put the Badgers up 71-63. Bronson Koenig then hit a couple of free throws to put Wisconsin back up by ten and the Badgers held on for the 7 point win.

Zach Showalter finished with 14 points and Nigel Hayes had 10 for the Badgers.

The win was Wisconsin’s 50th victory outside the Kohl Center over the last four seasons.

Up next Wisconsin moves on to play at number 20 Purdue on Sunday.

