Corey Clement announces he’s received an invite to NFL Scouting Combine

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin running back Corey Clement will get a chance to prove himself in front of hundreds of scouts after announcing he’d received an invite to the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Clement made the announcement via Facebook, paving way for the Glassboro, N.J. native to prove himself on a national stage. CBS Sports ranks him as the No. 8 running back in the 2017 NFL Draft class.

Clement hoped to make the jump to the NFL last season, but a nagging sports hernia, along with an off-campus fight led to missed games and a season he’d like to put behind him.

