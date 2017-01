ARLINGTON, TEXAS | The 81st annual Cotton Bowl Classic between Western Michigan and Wisconsin is just about set to kickoff inside AT&T Stadium. I’ll continue to provide updates thoughout the afternoon as the Badgers look to bounce back from their loss to Penn State in the Big Ten Championship. #15 Western Michigan brings a perfect 13-0 record into this game. The #8 Badgers are 10-3.

