Bucks back above .500 after 98-94 win over Oklahoma City

MILWAUKEE | Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 10 rebounds and rookie Malcolm Brogdon hit two free throws with eight seconds left, lifting the Milwaukee Bucks over the Oklahoma City Thunder 98-94 on Monday night.

With Milwaukee leading 96-94, Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook drove the lane, but Milwaukee’s Tony Snell deflected the ball off the Thunder guard’s leg and the ball went out of bounds. The referees initially signaled the ball went off Snell, but after a video review, they reversed the call and gave Milwaukee possession.

Brogdon then was fouled and made both free throws to seal the victory.

Westbrook led Oklahoma City with 30 points and six assists but made only 3 of 17 shots in the second half.

The Bucks, now 17-16 on the season, play at New York on Wednesday night.

