Packers are in the playoffs after Redskins loss to Giants

The NFC North Championship is still on the line tonight. But the Packers will take part in the NFL playoffs regardless of the outcome of their game in Detroit because the Washington Redskins lost to the New York Giants 19-10 Sunday night in the nation’s capital. The Redskins would have punched a ticket to the playoffs had they won and the Packers and Lions game didn’t end in a tie. But with the loss the Packers and Lions are both in. The Packers have found a way to make the playoffs after starting 4-6 and winning their last five games.

