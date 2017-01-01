Bucks ring in New Year with 116-96 win over Bulls

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – The Milwaukee Bucks bounced from their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a big way, beating the Chicago Bulls 116-96 on Saturday night. It was the third win for Milwaukee over Chicago in the month of December.

The Bucks got great performances from young stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker. Antetokounmpo finished with 35 points, nine rebounds, a career-high seven blocks, seven assists and two steals, while Parker added 27 points and five rebounds. Rookie Malcolm Brogdon also scored a triple-double with 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds while playing 39 minutes with Matthew Dellavedova sidelined by a hamstring injury.

“We’re holding him back. Blame it on the coach,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said with a grin after Brogdon’s big night. “He’s a special person. For him to be asked to start and run the team with Giannis and Jabari, he has handled everything we’ve thrown at him. He was great tonight.”

Milwaukee (16-16) finished its week-long trip with a 2-2 record and sneaked past the Bulls (16-18) in the Central Division standings.

“It was a great bounce-back,” Antetokounmpo said, referring to the Bucks’ 116-99 loss at Minnesota on Friday night. “We needed this win. I felt like against Minnesota I didn’t play hard enough.

Jimmy Butler led the Bulls with 26 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Robin Lopez added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bucks host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Bradley Center on Monday night at 6.

