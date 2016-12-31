T-Wolves tame Bucks 116-99

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves controlled the game from the start, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 116-99 Friday night.

Andrew Wiggins and Karl Anthony-Towns led the charge for Minnesota, contributing 31 and 18 points, respectively, while Anthony-Towns also added 16 rebounds. Zach LaVine poured in an additional 24 from the bench, along with 22 from Shabazz Muhammad.

Milwaukee never took a lead in this game, with the only real positive being the 25 points, seven rebounds, and five assists provided by Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks shot just 64.7 percent (11-of-17) from the free throw line, while turning the ball over 14 times.

The T-Wolves dominated from the start, outscoring the Bucks 34-21 in the opening quarter. Jabari Parker gave the Bucks 20 points in the losing effort, and wasn’t happy with their performance as a whole.

”I’d rather lose to the Bulls than lose to this team,” Parker said. ”It’s not against them, but we’ve got to win these games. We got to. If we want to be good we’ve got to win these games.”

Milwaukee travels to Chicago to face the Bulls Saturday night at 6.

