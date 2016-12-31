Cotton Bowl: Wisconsin defense vs Western Michigan offense

ARLINGTON, Tex. — Monday afternoon, Wisconsin and Western Michigan will battle in the 81st Goodyear Cotton Bowl from AT&T Stadium.

It’ll pit the Big Ten runner-up (10-3) against an unbeaten (13-0) MAC champion in a game fans have shown little interest in. But for the 65,018 fans who attended the Big Ten championship game against Penn State, this game could have a similar makeup. Wisconsin ranks fourth nationally in scoring defense, allowing 15.5 points per game. On the flip side, Western Michigan’s offense ranks eighth in scoring offense, putting up 43.5 points per game.

So which team has the advantage?

Western Michigan offense

The Broncos are led by quarterback Zach Terrell, who’s only thrown three interceptions this season, compared with his 32 touchdowns and 70.8 percent completion rate. His favorite target is receiver Corey Davis, who ranked ninth nationally with 1,427 yards this season. He also ranked second with 18 touchdowns.

Western Michigan is also adept at avoiding turnovers as a whole. Their first turnover of the season didn’t come until week seven in a 41-0 win over Akron. They have just seven as a team all year.

Wisconsin defense

It’s been another great year for the Badger defense, despite losing defensive coordinator Dave Aranda this offseason. Taking over was Justin Wilcox, who’s led Wisconsin to the No. 7 defense in terms of yards allowed at 303 per game. As mentioned earlier, the Badgers also rank among the nation’s stingiest, giving up just 15. points per game.

Then there’s the secondary, full of ball hawks that have secured 21 takeaways by interception this season. That ranks third in the nation.

Intangibles

Trying to remove all bias, it’s hard to ignore the fact that Wisconsin’s schedule has proven them to be battle tested. The Badgers have faced six Top 10 teams in 2016, while the Broncos of Western Michigan will go up against their first defense ranked inside the Top 50.

