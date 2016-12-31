Corey Clement excited for Cotton Bowl and future

DALLAS, TEXAS – On January 1st, 2015 Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 34 carries as the Badgers beat Auburn 34-31 in overtime at the Outback Bowl in Tampa. Corey Clement would like to end his Wisconsin career in similar fashion.

“Why can’t I go out like that?” Clement asked Saturday afternoon during Cotton Bowl media day inside AT&T Stadium. “I want to keep that tradition going. Going over 200 plus yards.”

The last time Wisconsin played in the home of the Dallas Cowboys, the Badgers lost to Alabama to kickoff the 2015 season. It was an extremely frustrating game for Clement who suffered a groin injury five days before the game. His reps were limited after the first quarter. Clement spent the next three weeks trying to rehab away the pain. He eventually underwent surgery for a sports hernia. The Badgers senior running back is happy that’s all in the past. He’s looking forward to getting another chance to prove himself inside AT&T Stadium on Monday.

“Now I’m in a positive place and mindset. I’m really looking to make a different impact for this game inside Dallas Cowboys stadium. That’s my favorite team. I just really want to put out the best game I can for my team and close out a victory for the senior class.”

After the game Clement will turn his attention toward preparing for the NFL. “When the time presents itself I can talk about it. I still have another opportunity to boost whatever characteristics, game plan, and production to give myself a better outlook for the next level.”

Clement is projected to go somewhere between rounds four and seven of the NFL Draft. He has nearly four months to prepare and try to boost his stock. The 2017 NFL Draft is April 27th through the 29th in Philadelphia.

